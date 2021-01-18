Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (DJW.AX) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:DJW)

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (DJW.AX) (ASX:DJW) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$2.38.

About Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (DJW.AX)

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian equities. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

