Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (DJW.AX) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:DJW)

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (DJW.AX) (ASX:DJW) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$2.38.
About Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (DJW.AX)
