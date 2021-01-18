Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) (LON:DC) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) (LON:DC) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 135 ($1.76). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DC. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 143.50 ($1.87).

LON DC traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 119.40 ($1.56). 2,803,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,463. Dixons Carphone plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154.60 ($2.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -18.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 91.95.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

