Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Lifted to “Buy” at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.15.

Shares of Discovery stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 641,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,137,630. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $38.44.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,872,000 after buying an additional 4,511,839 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 8.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,294,000 after purchasing an additional 848,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,915,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,653,000 after purchasing an additional 334,342 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Discovery by 21.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,962,000 after buying an additional 684,772 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 6.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,808,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,362,000 after buying an additional 104,101 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

