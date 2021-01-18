Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)’s (DPLM) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPLM. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,846 ($24.12).

Shares of DPLM stock opened at GBX 2,115.32 ($27.64) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,140.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,057.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 48.78. Diploma PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,191 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,442 ($31.90).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. This is a boost from Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)’s previous dividend of $20.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)’s payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

In other news, insider Johnny Thomson acquired 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55) per share, with a total value of £56,732.10 ($74,120.85).

About Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

