Digitalcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $38.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $39,480.57 and $38.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,713.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,222.08 or 0.03421942 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00412103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.69 or 0.01357171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.70 or 0.00570381 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.50 or 0.00427025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.25 or 0.00289105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00021089 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,849,721 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

