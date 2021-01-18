Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) Short Interest Update

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 182,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 959,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $30,577.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,354.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRAD. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Digirad during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Digirad during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Digirad during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Digirad in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DRAD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,592. The company has a market cap of $16.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. Digirad has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $8.84.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter. Digirad had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 5.32%.

About Digirad

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Mobile Healthcare, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition.

