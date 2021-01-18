Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Up 32.3% in December

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 897,400 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the December 15th total of 678,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFFN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,072. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFFN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 96,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

