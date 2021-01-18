Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FANG. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.98.

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.24. The company had a trading volume of 156,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average is $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

