Diamond Platform Token (DPT) One Day Volume Hits $3,599.00

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be bought for approximately $2.47 or 0.00007072 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond Platform Token has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $3,599.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded up 54.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Diamond Platform Token Profile

Diamond Platform Token (CRYPTO:DPT) is a token. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,723,072 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Diamond Platform Token is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin . The official website for Diamond Platform Token is cdiamondcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Certified Diamond Coin is a standard token created on Ethereum blockchain and backed by diamonds of 0.05 carats or more. CDC can be used for depositing and safeguarding capital, as well as for making payments. CDC pricing is based on diamonds. This aims to deliver a stability guarantee that is absent from similar stablecoins linked to financial instruments. “

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges:

