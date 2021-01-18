Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 101,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $152.01 on Monday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $162.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.76 and a 200-day moving average of $134.81. The company has a market cap of $480.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $31.18 million during the quarter.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

