Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Diageo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $171.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,011,000 after acquiring an additional 305,064 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,927,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Diageo by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Diageo by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,131,000 after purchasing an additional 76,592 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

