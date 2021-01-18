Devonian Health Group Inc. (GSD.V) (CVE:GSD) Shares Down 25%

Shares of Devonian Health Group Inc. (GSD.V) (CVE:GSD) dropped 25% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 151,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 63,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a market cap of C$19.50 million and a P/E ratio of -4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14.

About Devonian Health Group Inc. (GSD.V) (CVE:GSD)

Devonian Health Group Inc engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, a Phase IIa clinical trial product for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. The company also develops Pantoprazole Magnesium for the treatment of gastric or duodenal ulcers; Cleo-35 for the treatment of hormonal acne in women; and value-added products for dermo-cosmetics.

