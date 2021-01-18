DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the December 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $3.95.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
