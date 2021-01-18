DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the December 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

