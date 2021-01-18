Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) received a €43.00 ($50.59) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DBAN. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.40 ($53.41) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €34.20 ($40.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.86 ($50.42).

DBAN opened at €35.65 ($41.94) on Monday. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG has a twelve month low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a twelve month high of €42.50 ($50.00). The stock has a market cap of $536.32 million and a PE ratio of -32.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is €34.16 and its 200-day moving average is €31.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

