Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $370.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $279.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $308.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.95 and its 200 day moving average is $255.01. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 190.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

