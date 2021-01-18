Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $370.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.
ADSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $279.09.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $308.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.95 and its 200 day moving average is $255.01. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 190.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
