Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Short Interest Down 14.8% in December

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 860,200 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 632,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TACO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.94. 172,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $371.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.79. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TACO. Wedbush boosted their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 88,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $658,244.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,781.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ari B. Levy purchased 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $162,732.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 383,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,826.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 164,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,965 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 548,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 428.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 357,026 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 104.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 180,295 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 6.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 130.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 140,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

