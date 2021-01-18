Deere & Company to Post FY2021 Earnings of $13.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $13.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.70 EPS.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.16.

NYSE:DE opened at $295.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.44. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $306.35.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Deere & Company by 67.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.