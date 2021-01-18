Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

