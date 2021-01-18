DAOstack (GEN) 1-Day Volume Tops $37,777.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $37,777.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for about $0.0707 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,909.10 or 1.00124913 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00023776 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011437 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.