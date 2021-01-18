Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) PT Set at €59.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) received a €59.00 ($69.41) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BN. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €61.77 ($72.67).

Shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) stock traded up €0.70 ($0.82) on Monday, reaching €53.62 ($63.08). 1,966,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €53.18 and its 200-day moving average is €55.23. Danone S.A. has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

