Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Danone from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of Danone stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.00. 546,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,300. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. Danone has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $16.43.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.