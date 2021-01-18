Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Now Covered by CICC Research

Investment analysts at CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DADA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.00. 68,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,350. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $188.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 240.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,120 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth approximately $25,058,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 518,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 396,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 43.7% during the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 381,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

