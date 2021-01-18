Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

CLXPF traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,020. Cybin has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.35.

Get Cybin alerts:

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Corp. engages in the research and development of psychedelic and medicinal products. The company offers medical mushroom-psilocybin extracts infused psychedelic medicines under the brand JOURNEY. It serves psychedelic, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.