CryptoEnergy (CNRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $72,616.41

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. CryptoEnergy has a market capitalization of $72,616.41 and approximately $3.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoEnergy token can currently be purchased for $2.62 or 0.00007312 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00048868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00129998 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00066490 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00250889 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,654.42 or 1.07812795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00068387 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Token Profile

CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,700 tokens. CryptoEnergy’s official website is cryptoenergy.io/en

CryptoEnergy Token Trading

