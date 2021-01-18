Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 31.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,309,000 after acquiring an additional 768,315 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Baidu by 88.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,362,000 after acquiring an additional 681,433 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Baidu by 79.6% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,297,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,309,000 after acquiring an additional 575,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Baidu by 26.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,355,000 after acquiring an additional 500,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 24.9% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,764,000 after acquiring an additional 439,463 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu stock opened at $238.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.58. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $258.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. UBS Group raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.66.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

