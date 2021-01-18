Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 16,849 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,849 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 125,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,654 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.23, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

