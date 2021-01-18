Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 1,170.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CS shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

