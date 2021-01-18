Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,179 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group I. American acquired 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $41.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.07.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

