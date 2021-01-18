Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Generac by 18.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $1,340,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Generac by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 166,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Generac by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.15.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,254 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC stock opened at $252.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.50. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $263.64.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

