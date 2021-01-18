Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.19.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $85.24 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

