Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,105,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,773 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,358,000 after buying an additional 3,447,892 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 193.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 4,651,475 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 32.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,072,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,641,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 292,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,454,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 478,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Investec downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

