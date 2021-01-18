Critical Contrast: Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) versus ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get ModivCare alerts:

99.1% of ModivCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of ModivCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ModivCare and Leafbuyer Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ModivCare $1.51 billion 1.52 $970,000.00 $1.65 98.38 Leafbuyer Technologies $2.53 million 5.27 -$5.51 million N/A N/A

ModivCare has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares ModivCare and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ModivCare 2.40% 24.20% 12.07% Leafbuyer Technologies -158.79% -440.46% -90.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ModivCare and Leafbuyer Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ModivCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

ModivCare has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 3.32, meaning that its share price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ModivCare beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The company also provides in-home care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021.The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials, and information that connects consumers with dispensaries in the United States. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.