Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Update

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 752,200 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Criteo stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 368,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,080. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15. Criteo has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.61 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,779,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,393,000 after buying an additional 422,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Criteo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,839,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Criteo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,372,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 38,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CRTO shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

