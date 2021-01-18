Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASOS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of ASOMY stock traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.95. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760. ASOS has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $73.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 3.70.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

