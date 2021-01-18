Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $3.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

