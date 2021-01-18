Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.
NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $3.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $3.45.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
