Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

COWN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.40.

Cowen stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,960. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.51. Cowen has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $274.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.09 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cowen will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 126.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 676,489 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Cowen by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 294,997 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,571,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 710.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 129,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the third quarter worth $1,685,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

