Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

Costamare has a payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Costamare to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Costamare stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.45 and a beta of 1.85. Costamare has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.87 million. Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costamare will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

CMRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costamare from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

