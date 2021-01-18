CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in CoreLogic by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CoreLogic by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 857,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,662,000 after acquiring an additional 564,744 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CoreLogic by 493.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 651,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,079,000 after acquiring an additional 541,650 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,972,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,001,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLGX shares. Truist lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

CLGX opened at $74.32 on Monday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.41.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $436.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.54 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

