Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth $6,413,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth $291,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth $81,000.

VLRS stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.58. 321,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

