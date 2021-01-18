Contrasting Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) & Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY)

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) and Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Canadian Pacific Railway pays an annual dividend of $2.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Guangshen Railway pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Canadian Pacific Railway pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Pacific Railway has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

69.3% of Canadian Pacific Railway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Guangshen Railway shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Canadian Pacific Railway shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.4% of Guangshen Railway shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Canadian Pacific Railway has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guangshen Railway has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Pacific Railway and Guangshen Railway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Pacific Railway 1 5 15 0 2.67 Guangshen Railway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus price target of $375.55, indicating a potential upside of 5.13%. Given Canadian Pacific Railway’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Canadian Pacific Railway is more favorable than Guangshen Railway.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canadian Pacific Railway and Guangshen Railway’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Pacific Railway $5.87 billion 8.17 $1.84 billion $12.39 28.83 Guangshen Railway $3.04 billion 0.43 $107.51 million N/A N/A

Canadian Pacific Railway has higher revenue and earnings than Guangshen Railway.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Pacific Railway and Guangshen Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Pacific Railway 29.66% 32.77% 10.22% Guangshen Railway -3.40% -2.18% -1.72%

Summary

Canadian Pacific Railway beats Guangshen Railway on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products. It also transports intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers. The company offers rail and intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 12,700 miles serving business centers in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada; and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Guangshen Railway

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains. Its freight transportation services comprise the transportation of full load and single load cargo, containers, bulky and heavy cargo, dangerous goods, perishable goods, and oversized cargo. The company also provides railway network usage services; and other transportation-related services, such as railway operation, locomotive and passenger car leasing, passenger service, and luggage transportation services, as well as sells food, beverages, and merchandise on board the trains and in railway stations. In addition, it is involved in train repair, on-board catering, materials and supplies sale, goods sale, cargo loading and unloading, and other businesses related to railway transportation. Further, the company offers warehousing, hotel management, and real estate construction services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 246.5 pairs of passenger trains on a daily basis, including 105 pairs of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city trains, 10 pairs of Hong Kong through Trains, and 131.5 pairs of long-distance trains. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

