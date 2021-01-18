Contrasting ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) and hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO)

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) and hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get ANSYS alerts:

This table compares ANSYS and hopTo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS 24.88% 12.09% 8.82% hopTo 16.34% 88.73% 20.88%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ANSYS and hopTo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS 1 4 5 0 2.40 hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A

ANSYS presently has a consensus target price of $310.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.76%. Given ANSYS’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ANSYS is more favorable than hopTo.

Risk & Volatility

ANSYS has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, hopTo has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of ANSYS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of hopTo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of ANSYS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of hopTo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ANSYS and hopTo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS $1.52 billion 20.64 $451.30 million $5.51 66.11 hopTo $3.53 million 2.60 $550,000.00 N/A N/A

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than hopTo.

Summary

ANSYS beats hopTo on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization. It also provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; and electromagnetics product suite that offers field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products. In addition, the company offers power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; SCADE product suite, a solution for embedded software simulation, code production, and automated certification; system simulation capability for the design of automated products; and optical sensor and closed-loop, and real-time simulation, as well as safety-certified embedded software solutions. Further, it provides Discovery product family for use in the simulation of product design; Ansys Granta products to give access to material intelligence; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company serves engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, electronics, semiconductors, energy, materials and chemical processing, turbomachinery, consumer products, healthcare, and sports industries. ANSYS, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About hopTo

hopTo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants. The company offers its solutions under the GO-Global brand name. GO-Global is an application access solution that provides cross-platform remote access and Web-enabled access to existing software applications, as well as the deployment of secure and private cloud environments for use and/or resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions, and others. Its GO-Global software products include GO-Global for Windows that allows access to Windows-based applications from remote locations, and Internet and dial-up connections; GO-Global for UNIX, which allows access to UNIX and Linux-based applications from remote locations, and Internet connections; and GO-Global Client that allows remote application access from various local, remote, and mobile platforms. The company serves small to medium-sized companies, departments within large corporations, governmental and educational institutions, independent software vendors, and value-added resellers. hopTo Inc. has strategic relationships with KitASP, Elosoft Informatica Ltda, Alcatel-Lucent, GE Intelligent Platforms, GAD eG, and Information Delivery Systems, LLC. The company was formerly known as GraphOn Corporation and changed its name to hopTo Inc. in September 2013. hopTo Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.