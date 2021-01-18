Contrasting Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) & Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Advantage Solutions and Repay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Repay 0 1 9 0 2.90

Advantage Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.99%. Repay has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.78%. Given Repay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Repay is more favorable than Advantage Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions N/A N/A N/A Repay -32.85% -6.54% -3.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Repay’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions N/A N/A $2.47 million N/A N/A Repay $104.60 million 16.97 -$40.03 million N/A N/A

Advantage Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Repay.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.4% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Repay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Advantage Solutions beats Repay on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc. was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding. It provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

