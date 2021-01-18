Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2021 // Comments off

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTTAF shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Warburg Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS CTTAF traded down $7.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.50. 436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $156.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.41.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Analyst Recommendations for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.