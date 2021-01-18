Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNCE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of CNCE stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $11.85. 10,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,430. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 921.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 590,862 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 40,744 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 62,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34,003 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

