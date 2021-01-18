Comparing Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) & Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Umpqua and Malvern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua 1 2 4 0 2.43 Malvern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Umpqua currently has a consensus target price of $13.64, indicating a potential downside of 18.21%. Malvern Bancorp has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.34%. Given Malvern Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Malvern Bancorp is more favorable than Umpqua.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Umpqua shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Umpqua shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Umpqua and Malvern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua 13.68% 5.65% 0.67% Malvern Bancorp 17.26% 5.65% 0.66%

Risk & Volatility

Umpqua has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Umpqua and Malvern Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua $1.47 billion 2.50 $354.10 million $1.60 10.43 Malvern Bancorp $46.88 million 2.81 $6.38 million $0.84 20.61

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than Malvern Bancorp. Umpqua is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Malvern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Umpqua beats Malvern Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for corporate and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, trust, and investment services; treasury and cash management services; retail brokerage and investment advisory services; digital, mobile, telephone, text, and online banking services; and e-commerce services. The company serves middle market corporate, commercial, and business banking customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals. As of December 31, 2019, it conducted commercial and retail banking activities at 274 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits. Its loan products include residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, such as commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. The company also offers credit cards; wealth management and advisory services, such as liquidity management, investment, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, family wealth advisory, and philanthropic advisory services; insurance services; and wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone and mobile banking, safe deposit box, and remote deposit capture banking services. As of September 30, 2019, it owns and maintains its headquarters and five full-service financial centers; leases financial centers in Glen Mills and Villanova, Pennsylvania; private banking offices in Morristown, New Jersey and Palm Beach, Florida; and leases representative office in Montchanin, Delaware. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

