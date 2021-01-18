Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Down 37.4% in December

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the December 15th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

In other news, Director John D. Illgen sold 5,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $49,029.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,720.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the third quarter worth $99,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Community West Bancshares by 7,198.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Community West Bancshares by 27.7% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.