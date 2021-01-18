Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the December 15th total of 119,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. FMR LLC grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTBI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 194,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,105. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $695.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $46.39.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTBI shares. TheStreet raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

