Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Trading Down 3.9%

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37.

About Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

