CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L) (LON:CLI) Price Target Raised to GBX 275 at Berenberg Bank

CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L) (LON:CLI) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON CLI opened at GBX 218.50 ($2.85) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 217.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 206.21. CLS Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 153 ($2.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 290.50 ($3.80). The stock has a market cap of £890.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05.

About CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments.

