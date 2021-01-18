CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L) (LON:CLI) Price Target Raised to GBX 275 at Berenberg Bank

CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L) (LON:CLI) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON CLI opened at GBX 218.50 ($2.85) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 217.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 206.21. CLS Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 153 ($2.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 290.50 ($3.80). The stock has a market cap of £890.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05.
About CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L)
