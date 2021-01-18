Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 48,700 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $3,819,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Wednesday, January 13th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $3,948,596.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $4,019,211.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $4,072,781.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $3,202,025.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $3,168,909.00.

Cloudflare stock opened at $77.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -199.61 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $88.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.